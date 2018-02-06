18-year-old Kansas woman dies after drive by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal Tuesday morning shooting.

Just before 2:30a.m. police were dispatched to a shooting call in the 1600 Block of South Estelle in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. When officers arrived they located an 18-year-old woman with a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Davidson.

The teen’s 40-year-old mother and her 18-year-old boyfriend were also in the vehicle. Investigators determined the three had just arrived home and parked the car in the street when an unknown suspect drove by and fired multiple shots that hit the teen. The mother and boyfriend were not injured.

Police don’t have a description of the suspects or their vehicle.

This is the fourth homicide in Wichita this year. Anyone with information is asked to call police.