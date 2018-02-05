Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Snow likely, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 22. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -1. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 37. Wind chill values as low as -1. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.