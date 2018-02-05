Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Snow likely, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 22. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -1. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 37. Wind chill values as low as -1. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 54.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.