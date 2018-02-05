Sheriff’s Office set to get new domain servers

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office will be getting new domain servers in the near future after the purchase was approved by Barton County Commissioners Monday. Information Technology Director John Debes says the upload of in car video and the installation of the visitation video kiosks necessitated the purchase of the new equipment.

The County received two bids from Nex-Tech and OPI in Great Bend with the OPI bid coming in at just over $19,165.00 and the Nex-Tech bid at $20,440.00. Debes however recommended going with the higher bid from Nex-Tech due to his familiarity with the equipment that would be provided.

Commissioners voted 4-0 to go with the bid from Nex-Tech that will purchase the HP ProLiant equipment. Monies are available in the equipment replacement fund.