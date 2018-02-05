Great Bend– Rose Mary Younger, 90, died February 3, 2018, at Great Bend. She was born November 4, 1927, at Liebenthal, Kan. to Alexander and Margaret (Kippes) Amrein. Rose married Cletus Simon Younger September 22, 1949, at Victoria, Kan. He died December 20, 2011.

Rose, a Great Bend resident since 1957 coming from Hays, was a homemaker and had previously worked part time for J.C. Penney. She was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Altar Society, Daughters of Isabella, and Club One Fitness. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, and playing cards.

Survivors include one son, Gary Younger and wife Mary of Denver, Colo.; two daughters, Glenda Gaunt and husband Terry of Great Bend, and Jeanie Biggs and husband Craig of Sugar Grove, Ill.; Seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by three brothers, John Amrein, Albert Amrein, and George Amrein; and by one sister, Isabella Sander.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, February 9, 2018, at St Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend with Father Ted Stoecklein. Interment will follow at St. Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, February 8, with an Altar Society Rosary at 4:00 p.m. and a Vigil with Daughters of Isabella Rosary at 7:00 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorial Funds have been established with the Golden Belt Humane Society or Prince of Peace Parish Endowment, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530