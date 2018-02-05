Police identify 90-year old woman who died in hit and run crash

Law enforcement authorities in Great Bend have located a witness and the vehicle allegedly involved in weekend hit and run accident that killed Rose Younger, age 90. According to the Great Bend Police Department, a vehicle hit the woman as she walked in the 4100 Block of Broadway at approximately 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police had asked the public for help to find a white female approximately 35-40 years old, medium build and was seen wearing pink scrubs. She was driving a white, early model Chevy or GMC single cab long bed pickup. The base model pickup had a gray or black grill. The Police Department feels the woman may have witnessed the crime.

The Police Department is looking for anyone who has video surveillance in the area. Anyone with information regarding this case please contact the Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.