Kansas man jailed for alleged ID theft, forgery

JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for ID theft.

Late Friday, a sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of Arizona Street in Holton, Kansas for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

The Deputy quickly determined while on scene that the passenger of the vehicle, William Randall Manrose, 47, of Topeka had just allegedly committed a forgery at Walmart in Holton.

The investigation determined Manrose allegedly made a purchase at Walmart using someone else’s identity and used a fake driver’s license to pass a forged check.

Manrose was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for forgery, and identity theft. Manrose posted bond and was released from the Jail on Sunday.