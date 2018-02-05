Kansas man jailed after physical confrontation with police

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate a fatal hit and run accident and are asking the public for help.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to the truck stop at 2140 W. Crawford in Salina for a robbery in progress.

The suspect is Dalton Raulerson, 26, Salina, had been hanging out all day in the lounge, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

Raulerson had told some customers that he wanted to steal something. He got a large cup of coffee and did not pay for it. When he was confronted by an employee for not paying for the beverage, Raulerson approached the counter demanding cash and the employee’s car keys. When the employee stated that they were going to call the police, the suspect said, “Only if you are brave enough.”

Raulerson left the store and the police made contact with him. When he was taken into custody, he refused to comply with the officer’s verbal commands and ended up in a physical confrontation, according to Forrester.

One of the officers got backhanded and the suspect was tased, according to Forrester.

Police arrested Raulerson on requested charges of attempted robbery, misdemeanor theft, battery on LEO, physical contact with LEO, and criminal trespass. He has previous convictions for drugs, obstruction of the legal process, and aggravated battery, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.