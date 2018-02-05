John O’Connor

February 5, 2018

Hi, welcome to Do-It-Yourself Literature, Week Number 338 of same, brought to you by the Anyone Can Learn To Type Association.

Speaking of DIY, have you ever replaced a table lamp socket? This is a simple project, something I learned from my electrician Dad around the age of twelve.

So, when the on/off switch in my wife’s bedside lamp finally conked out after months of intermittent warnings, I thought, no sweat, I’ll just run out to the hardware store, find a replacement switch-and-socket combo and pop it right in, thus becoming a hero (slight overstatement) to my lovely wife. A half-hour job at most. Uh huh.

At the Big Hardware Emporium I quickly found a socket made (in China) by a legendary American electrical company and headed home. I never looked at the instructions on the back of the plastic blister pack, figuring it was a direct replacement for the one I had.

I unplugged the lamp, removed the lampshade and harp, (the metal framework which supports the shade) loosened the two screws holding the wires to the socket and removed it. I opened the blister pack holding the new socket, pulled it out and separated the screw-in base from the shell so I could mount the thing and thread the wires through the base and up into the socket itself.

Wait a minute, wait a minute, wait just a doggone minute. Where were the screws which secured the 120 volts to this new lamp socket? The socket LOOKED the same, but no screws. Whatzis? On second thought, it didn’t look the same.

I retrieved the blister pack and looked at the directions, always a wise move when all else fails. The cardboard backing had directions printed in TWO unhelpful languages, one of which was English. The directions informed me that this was a ‘zing ear’ type connector, which did not use set screws, but a cleverly (at least they thought so) placed pair of sharp triangular-shaped cleats which were apparently designed to pierce the power cord once a little plastic door on the socket bottom was closed over them.

Hmmm. And how does one feed this wire into the socket so it can make use of these handy ‘zing ears’ and not cause a short, flying sparks, a blown fuse and a most unhappy wife? The directions said, and I quote: “See Figure 2.”

Figure 2 showed a picture of the socket. That’s all. No wire going into it, no step-by-step instructions to how to make this happen. Maybe the laws of physics and electricity have been repealed, I thought, and actual physical contact between the power and the socket was not needed anymore. Maybe Tesla was right and power COULD be transmitted through the air.

Nah. I needed power. By wire. More importantly, I needed a socket with set screws to which I could attach the wires, just like in olden days when people (and companies) had sense. I was off on a scrounging trip to find a GOT (good old-time) lamp socket. We had just tossed out my late father-in-law’s old reading lamp, which I KNEW had one of those sockets in it. No way it couldn’t have. Oh well, water under the bridge.

The search was on. I took apart a cheapo clip-on flood lamp that we had in the basement. Nope, different kind of socket. No ‘zing ears,’ but no set screws either. What a world. I went out to the garage, hoping against hope that there might be something in The Archives. By the way, I was now an hour over my estimated half-hour.

Success! I found a GOT lamp in the garage, removed the socket, quickly transplanted it to the lamp in the house and gave it the ‘smoke test.’ It worked perfectly, as I knew it would, because it was simple, old reliable technology.

We sometimes watch home improvement and real estate shows on HGTV. Just once I would love to hear one of those bright young prospective home buyers ask not if the kitchen had granite counter tops, but if the house had light fixtures with screw terminals. I can just see the real estate agent’s mouth flop open in confusion.

Here’s the mailbox…

Terry guessed ‘bamboo’ as the material used in some musical instrument mouthpieces. You’re really close, Terry, but this stuff is synthetic, basically good old plastic with a fancy-sounding name.

Roger got ‘Pickerill Appliance’ as the store in the 1600 block of Main during the ‘70s and maybe ‘80s. ‘Price Lister’ also had it correct, just a little later than Roger. Both guys mentioned Gary Pickerill as having worked earlier for Gibson, Titus and Stafford when they had their appliance store at 11th and Main. Mark dropped by later and guessed maybe Otasco or Coast to Coast. No, sorry. We’ll tackle those two in the future.

Dennis answered the WW2 question: yes, Guadalcanal was the first major land battle won by the USA during the War. Tom also got it right a bit later.

Okay, still three active questions: what was the hit song that charted three times (two in the top five) by three different artists in three different decades? The last time was in ’71 by Dave Edmunds.

Name the synthetic material used in mouthpieces for some musical instruments. There used to be a bowling ball by the same name.

If the Coast Guard warned you about ‘Force 8’ winds, how would you interpret that?

And two new ones: Four teams have never been to a Super Bowl: the Lions, Browns, Texans and…who else?

Super Bowl Sunday is the third-biggest pizza delivery day of the year. What is Number One? (Extra points if you know Two also.)

Hope you had a fun day yesterday. Now, if we can just get rid of our Minnesota-like weather.

See you next Monday.

John