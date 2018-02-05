Great Bend–Bobbie Lee Leon, 70, passed away February 2, 2018 at Great Bend Regional Hospital. He was born January 6, 1948 in Great Bend the son of Sextos and Irene (Weiss) Leon.

Bobbie was a lifetime resident of Great Bend. He was employed by Holiday Inn and Convention Center as a cook/dishwasher for twenty years plus. He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Survivors include sisters Juanita Clawson of Great Bend, Carolyn Rucker of Pampa, TX, Eloise Leon of Colorado Springs, Co.; brother Lawrence Leon of Colorado Springs, Co. and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by brothers Robert, Richard, Benny and Tony, sisters Gloria Leon, Dorothy Cannon, Diana Larkin, Barbara Leon and Petra Leon.

Visitation will be 10:00 am to 9:00 pm with family receiving friends 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Thursday February 8, 2018. Services will be 10:30 am Friday February 9, 2018 both at Bryant Funeral Home with Father Ted Stoecklein officiating. Interment will follow at Golden Belt Cemetery.

