Appointed committee steps aside for hired consulting firm to find next Great Bend City Administrator

When the search committee was formed to find the next city administrator for the City of Great Bend, citizens were left to believe the committee would locate the next person to permanently replace Howard Partington, who retired during the Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch controversy.

At Monday’s meeting, Human Resources Director Randy Keasling informed the Great Bend City Council that the city is now asking to hire a consultant from Georgia to find the next city administrator.

There were a few council members left confused as to why the city’s HR Director or committee could not handle the hiring process. Interim City Administrator George Kolb told council member Cory Zimmerman that a lot more goes into the hiring of a city administrator.

Former Great Bend Mayor Mike Allison appointed a committee of Kolb, City Attorney Bob Suelter, Keasling, current Mayor Joe Andrasek, and council members Jolene Biggs and Dan Heath to find the next city administrator on January 2, 2018. Instead, the hiring of Slavin Management Consultants will cost the city $15,505 plus expenses related to travel, office costs, and advertising not to exceed $7,752.

Council member Brock McPherson again questioned why the city was not using their own HR Director after approving a $31,725 contract in December for a firm to conduct a compensation study on the city, something that McPherson felt should also be handled by Keasling.

The city council voted 4-3 to approve the motion to have Slavin conduct the study with Cory Urban, Joel Jackson, Biggs, and Vicki Berryman voting yes, and McPherson, Zimmerman, and Andrew Erb voting against the motion.

Slavin was chosen from three proposals for the job. Keasling says Slavin guarantees that if the new administrator leaves within the first two years, they will come back and do another search at no cost to the city except their travel expenses. The company will also start with potential Kansas candidates first and typically locates a hire within three months.