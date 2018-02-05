$12K, 65-pound harp stolen from Wichita college

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A music major at Friends University in Wichita says a thief somehow walked off with his harp and a bassoon during the weekend.

Raul Rangel says his 6-foot tall harp, valued between $11,000 to $12,000, and his bassoon were stored at the university’s Riney Fine Arts Center during the weekend. The area they were in requires a code for access that is given only to specific students and faculty.

The harp is an Aoyama Model 42-B with the serial No. 1-0163.

He says the instruments were in the room on Friday and he discovered them missing Monday. Rangel says the harp is delicate and it will be ruined if the thief keeps it outside or in a garage.

Wichita and university police are investigating the theft.