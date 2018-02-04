Sunday Sports Headlines

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Missouri had never beaten Kentucky in 10 previous tries, but behind 16 points each from Jordan Barnett and Kassius Robertson, the Tigers finally cleared that Big Blue hurdle with a 69-60 victory. The 21st-ranked Wildcats had erased double-digit deficits the last two games in victories over West Virginia and Vanderbilt, but their poor against Missouri’s stingy defense ensured there would be no rally this time.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Kendall Smith scored 24 points, including the clinching free throws in the final seconds, and Oklahoma State held on to beat seventh-ranked Kansas 84-79. Cameron McGriff added 20 points and Jeffrey Carroll had 15 for the Cowboys. Udoka Azubuike had 20 points for the Jayhawks, who have lost three times in Allen Fieldhouse this season.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Sagaba Konate scored 19 points and No. 15 West Virginia ended a three-game losing streak, beating Kansas State 89-51. James “Beetle” Bolden added 13 points in his first career start, Teddy Allen had 12 points off the bench and Wes Harris added 10 points for West Virginia. Dean Wade scored 17 points and Xavier Sneed had 16 for Kansas State in its lowest-scoring game of the season.

WACO, Texas (AP) – Terry Maston scored a career-high 23 points and Baylor ended a four-game losing streak with an 81-67 victory over Iowa State. The lead changed hands eight times before the Bears went on a 15-0 run over a 2:12 span early in the second half.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Jarrett Culver scored 20 points and No. 10 Texas Tech won 83-71 at TCU. The Red Raiders won their fourth straight game and moved into a share of the Big 12 lead after Kansas lost. Culver had four 3-pointers, all of them before halftime when Tech took control with an 18-0 run.

National Headlines

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Hard-hitting linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher have been elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on their first try, as was wide receiver Randy Moss. Receiver Terrell Owens and safety Brian Dawkins were also selected by the 47 Hall of Fame voters. Rounding out the eight-member Class of 2018 are contributor Bobby Beathard and senior nominees Jerry Kramer and Robert Brazile.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady received the MVP Award after leading his team to the Super Bowl for the eighth time. Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley ran for 13 touchdowns and caught six TD passes to earn the AP Offensive Player of the Year Award. And the Rams’ Aaron Donald is the first pure defensive tackle to win the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award since 1999.

NEW YORK (AP) – St. John’s had dropped 11 straight before Shamorie Ponds poured in 33 points to lead the Red Storm to an 81-77 stunner against No. 4 Duke at Madison Square Garden. Bashir Ahmed finished with 19 points for St. John’s, which trailed by 10 early in the game before surging ahead with a 15-4 run to start the second half. Gary Trent Jr. had 22 points for the 19-4 Blue Devils.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Chris Paul delivered 22 points and 11 assists to lead the Houston Rockets’ 120-88 dismantling of the Cavaliers in Cleveland. Ryan Anderson finished with 21 points for the Rockets, who led by 35 in the third quarter and dropped Cleveland to 0-8 in nationally televised games this season. Rockets guard James Harden was held to 16 points, but Cavs forward LeBron James finished with just 11 on 3 of 10 shooting.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2) Virginia 59 Syracuse 44

Final (3) Purdue 78 Rutgers 76

Final St. John’s 81 (4) Duke 77

Final (5) Michigan St. 63 Indiana 60

Final OT (6) Xavier 96 Georgetown 91

Final Oklahoma St. 84 (7) Kansas 79

Final (8) Cincinnati 65 UConn 57

Final Washington 78 (9) Arizona 75

Final (10) Texas Tech 83 TCU 71

Final (11) Auburn 93 Vanderbilt 81

Final Texas 79 (12) Oklahoma 74

Final (13) Saint Mary’s (Cal) 65 San Diego 62

Final (14) Gonzaga 68 BYU 60

Final (15) West Virginia 89 Kansas St. 51

Final (18) Tennessee 94 Mississippi 61

Final (19) North Carolina 96 Pittsburgh 65

Final (20) Clemson 75 Wake Forest 67

Final Missouri 69 (21) Kentucky 60

Final Alabama 68 (23) Florida 50

Final OT (24) Michigan 76 Minnesota 73