Monday Weather

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Wind chill values as low as -4 early. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph becoming west northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night A 50 percent chance of snow after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 18. North northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Snow likely before 1pm, then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle. Cloudy, with a high near 24. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night A chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.