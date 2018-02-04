Hoisington to lock in $600K grant for waste water treatment project

The City of Hoisington is ready to move forward with major repairs to their waste water treatment plant with assistance from a large grant. Hoisington received a $600,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce to help finance the $1.2 million project.

Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell says the grant agreement should be signed early this spring with the project finished before the end of the year.

Several years ago, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) discovered issues with the lagoons at Hoisington’s waste water treatment plant. The lagoons use natural and energy-efficient processes to provide low-cost waste water treatment.

Mitchell expects the rest of the project expense to come increased sewer rates for constituents.

Mitchell says the piping that was installed in the 1980s was short-circuiting causing increased sludge accumulation. The project will add a fourth cell on the nearly 25 acres east of Kaiser’s in South Hoisington. The wetland cell may give the city the ability to avoid discharge in the future.