Federal charges filed against Kan. man arrested after boat chase

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man has been indicted on federal drug and firearm charges, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Scott Joseph Skibo, 54, Chetopa, Kan., was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. The indictment alleges that on Sept. 18, 2017, Skibo possessed fifty or more marijuana plants and a .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced in September that agents arrested Skibo for cultivating marijuana on an island in Elmore Park within the city limits of Chetopa, Kan. He attempted to flee law enforcement in a boat before he was arrested.