An artful show planned for 96th Annual Great Bend Chamber Banquet

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is closing in on 100 years for their annual banquet, as the February 17 event will mark the 96th Annual Chamber Meeting & Banquet.

Chamber Director of Business Development Andrea Bauer says the evening is designed for a fun night of celebrating the people, businesses, and events that make the Great Bend community unique.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating the Art of Community!” and will display 2D and 3D pieces of art created by local high school students. Along with a catered meal, there will be live entertainment from artist Annika Wooten, who will create a work of art live on the stage. Wooten is Miss Leavenworth County and typically gets only 90 seconds for her painting at the Miss Kansas pageant. At the banquet, Wooten will receive an hour.

It will be a full display of art for a night that finishes with recognition of award winners.

The banquet will be at the Great Bend Events Center starting at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour, followed by the dinner at 7 p.m., and live entertainment with the community awards starting at 8 p.m. Tickets for $55 can be purchased at the Chamber office, 1125 Williams, or online at greatbend.org.