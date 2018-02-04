2018 Tallgrass Artist Residency opens

KDC

TOPEKA — The Tallgrass Artist Residency, a partnership between The Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC) and the Center for Living Education, a non-profit organization that manages the Bank Art Space in Matfield Green, is now accepting applications. Artists currently living within the ecological boundaries of the North American prairie are eligible to participate in the 2018 residency program.

The Tallgrass Artist Residency will invite eight artists to participate in two-week residency periods between May and September 2018. During individual residency periods, each artist will have a public program at the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve. Artists will also participate in a group exhibition at the Bank Art Space and the Tallgrass Artist Symposium at the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art in Manhattan, Kansas. The opening of the exhibition and the symposium is scheduled to take place on October 13, 2018.

“This residency seeks to create connection and conversation across the Great Plains by requesting that applicants currently live in a place that is ecologically considered prairie,” said Peter Jasso, Director of the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission. “Ideal applicants will have a strong body of work with a voice that reflects the artist’s own community, a dedication to place, and an interest in participating in a contemporary dialogue. Applicants from all backgrounds and career levels, media and practice are welcome.”

The Tallgrass Residency is headquartered at The Bank Art Space in the community of Matfield Green, Kansas. Additional regional partners in the 2018 program include Matfield Station, The Volland Store, Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art, and The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve in Strong City.

Applications are due by February 28, with notification by the end of March.

Artists will be selected based on review of applications by a jury:

-Larry Meeker (Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission)

-Matt Regier (The Bank Art Space

-Amy Kleigman (Charlotte Street Foundation)

-Casey Whittier (Kansas City Art Institute, Tallgrass Artist Residency 2016)

Requirements

Residency periods must occur in ten night blocks between May and September 2018

Artists will stay at one of the partner lodging sites in Kansas, which include Matfield Station and The Volland Store

During the residency period, each artist will give an “open studio” public program at the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve.

Artists will be asked to contribute some kind of documentation during their residency for promotional purposes – snapshots, a blog post, etc.

Artists will be required to participate in a group exhibition in the Fall of 2018 at the Bank Art Space in Matfield Green.

Artists are also required to participate in the Tallgrass Symposium at the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art on October 13, 2018 . (View artist talks from 2016, online)

Awards

Artists will be provided ten nights of free lodging at one of three partner sites.

Artists may be granted special access at the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve

Each artist will receive a stipend of $300-400 for travel and material reimbursement.

Artists will be provided lodging for up to two nights in Matfield Green during closing events on October 13, 2018 .

. Reimbursements will be available for shipping artwork to and from group exhibition.

Online application: kansascaic.submittable.com

Tallgrass Artist Residency program website: tallgrassart.wordpress.com

To contact the program directly: