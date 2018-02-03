Sunday Weather

Sunday A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 19 to 24 mph becoming east southeast 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night A chance of rain, freezing rain, and sleet after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Rain, freezing rain, and sleet likely. Cloudy, with a high near 25. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 31.