Sunday Weather

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 19 to 24 mph becoming east southeast 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Monday Night
A chance of rain, freezing rain, and sleet after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Rain, freezing rain, and sleet likely. Cloudy, with a high near 25. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 42.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 53.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 31.