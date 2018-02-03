RSVP providing assistance to help seniors with filing taxes

Appointments for tax preparation have started for the RSVP/AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers that help with tax preparation.

Nine trained counselors help those in our communities that find it very difficult to pay the fee to have this yearly filing done. The tax preparation is free to anyone who needs it, with special attention to those who are 50 or older or have low to moderate income. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers are trained to assist a tax payer in filing many income tax forms and schedules.

“The goal for this program is primarily to help seniors in the community that need to file and/or wanting to apply for the Kansas Homestead Refund,” said RSVP Director Linn Hogg.

“Our services are also available to low and moderate income families,” Hogg said.

Appointments can be made by calling the RSVP office at 620-792-1614. Walk-in appointments are not accepted.

Last year the program helped 320 people from a four-county area. The savings added up to more than $17,000.

“Our counselors go through tax classes each year and our required to pass multiple tests before they can sit down and prepare a person’s tax return,” said Hogg.

However, she noted, the Volunteer Protection Act requires that volunteers stay within the scope of tax law set by the IRS for the program. In certain situations, volunteers may be unable to provide assistance. Examples include income rentals, moving expenses, some investment income, royalty income, farm or farm co-op income or expenses and complicated capital gains/losses such as futures or options.