Police: 2 suspects escape Kan. store with cell phones, cash

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking for help to locate suspects.

Just before 8pm Friday officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Metro PCS in the 2700 block of east Central, in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival officers made contact with a 34-year-old male employee who stated three unknown suspects entered the business armed with handguns and demanded money and cell phones.

The suspects took money and cell phones and fled the store on foot. There were no injuries reported. If anyone has any additional information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 316-268-4407 or WPD Detectives at 316-267-2111.