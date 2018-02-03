Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, February 5, 2018 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the January 29, 2018, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: 13th Month – 3rd Run:

-An Accounts Payable Register for the 13th Month, 2017, will be submitted to the Commission. Thirteenth month expenditures include any unpaid bills for a product, service, or utility that have actually been received in 2017.

III. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of January 22, 2018, and ending February 5, 2018.

IV. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

V. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. PUBLIC INFORMATION: Kansas Wetlands Education Center:

-The Kansas Wetlands Education Center (KWEC), a branch of the Sternberg Museum of Natural History, is operated by Fort Hays State University personnel. The facility overlooks the 19,857 acre Cheyenne Bottom Wildlife Area managed by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Park and Tourism and the 7,694 acre Cheyenne Bottoms Preserve managed by The Nature Conservancy. At this time, Curtis Wolf, KWEC Director, will provide an update.

C. SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Replacement of Existing Copier:

-Having made almost a million copies over the last ten years, the current copier needs replaced. It is suggested by Sheriff Brian Bellendir that the current unit be traded for a Canon imageRunner Advance C5535i from OPI. With trade, the delivery price of the updated copier is $9,400.00. In addition, there will be a $60.00 maintenance agreement charge. The initial cost will be paid through Equipment Replacement, with the Sheriff being responsible for the monthly maintenance. Sheriff Bellendir will provide details.

D. EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT: Law Enforcement Domain Servers:

-It has become apparent that the domain servers used by law enforcement are not adequate to provide for the needs of the officers. The upload of in-car video and installation of the visitation video kiosks require updated equipment. John Debes, Information Technology Director, researched options. It is suggested that HP ProLiant equipment from Nex-Tech be purchased. Monies are available in the Equipment Replacement Fund for the proposed purchase. Mr. Debes will provide details.

E. EMERGENCY RISK MANAGEMENT: Local Emergency Planning Committee:

-The Barton County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) is comprised of representatives from the following groups: state/local officials; law enforcement; firefighting; emergency management; health; hospital; broadcast media and/or communications media; transportation; local environmental group; community service/civic group; emergency medical services; and facilities/industries regulated by SARA Title III. Nominations have been sought for appointment according to LEPC bylaws. Amy Miller, Emergency Risk Manager, will provide details.

F. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, will provide the informational report of work completed during the last period. The report, which will be made available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the services provided by the County on a regular basis.

VI. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-The Barton County Local Emergency Planning Committee will have a meeting, Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at the Barton County Courthouse, Conference Room, 1400 Main Street, Great Bend. It is anticipated that County officials may attend.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

-Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

FEBRUARY 5, 2018

9:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

10:00 a.m. – Employee Benefits – Matt Patzner, Finance / Human Resources Director

10:15 a.m. – Departmental Update – Jim Jordan, County Treasurer

10:30 a.m. – Program Update – Cottonwood Extension Council

11:00 a.m. – Program Update – Barry McManaman, County Engineer

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, is scheduled for February 8, 2018.

VII. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, February 12, 2018, at 9:00 a.m.

VIII. ADJOURN.