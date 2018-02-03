KHP: 4 hospitalized after 3-vehicle Interstate crash

SALINE COUNTY — Four people were injured in an accident just before 9p.m. Friday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Dodge Ram driven by Brett M. Bartlett, 37, Rattan, OK., was northbound on Interstate I35 just south of Magnolia in the driving lane and struck

The vehicle rear-ended a 2001 Honda CRV driven by Bailey M. Stenger, 21, Abilene, as it merged onto I135 Northbound in the driving lane.

Then the Dodge traveled across the center line and the median into the southbound lanes of Interstate 135 striking a 2016 Cadillac CTS driven by Curtis H. Jurgensen, 69, Valley Center, and continued off the road.

Bartlett, Stenger, Jurgensen and a passenger in the Cadillac Linda A. Jurgensen, 63, Valley Center, were transported to the hospital in Salina. All four were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.