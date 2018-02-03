Kansas man threatens police with machete, bomb

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an attack on officers early Saturday.

Just after 2:00am, a man later identified as Anthony Hernandez of Topeka entered the Law Enforcement Center, 320 South Kansas Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Steve Roth.

Hernandez wielded a machete and stated that he had a bomb. Officers were able isolated him outside the building and initiated communications that continued for over an hour.

Hernandez subsequently “aggressed on officers” with his machete, according to Roth. Officers used a Taser and took him into custody. He received only superficial injuries, according to Roth.

No officers were injured in this incident.

Police booked Hernandez for Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Criminal Threat, and other charges.