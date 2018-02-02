Weekend Weather

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. South southwest wind 9 to 17 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Monday Night
A 50 percent chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Tuesday
A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 43.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 49.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Friday
A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.