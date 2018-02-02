Weekend Weather

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. South southwest wind 9 to 17 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night A 50 percent chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of snow before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 49.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.