Suspect in custody after social media threat at Kan. High School

DICKINSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and officials with USD 473 are investigating a social media concern.

Chapman High School reported on the school web site that those involved with the concern are in custody and students are safe.

A K-9 search has taken place along with a lockdown to insure our students safety.

We do not feel that there is any reason for concern for the safety of our students and staff. We are taking every precaution to ensure that all Chapman High School students are safe and secure.

No additional details were released Friday afternoon.