Police issue attempt to locate for Kan. suspect in chase, wrong way crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect involved in a Thursday police pursuit and asking the public for help to locate him.

Jeffery Thomas Parsons, 50, is being sought by the Topeka Police Department for numerous charges regarding his involvement in a police pursuit in which he drove the wrong way on the Interstate and struck a vehicle Thursday. He is also being sought for several felony warrants through Shawnee County. He is described as 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds.

Parson’s criminal history includes convictions in Shawnee, Sedgwick, Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee County for: Manufacturing of Narcotics, Forgery, Aggravated Assault, Fleeing and Eluding LEO, and Aggravated Escape from Custody.

Jeffery Parsons has a history of being armed with firearms and narcotic usage.

If located call 911 immediately.