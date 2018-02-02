New Kansas governor names budget director, makes staff changes

Topeka – Governor Jeff Colyer today announced a number of personnel changes for the senior staff of cabinet and subcabinet agencies. Colyer also announced several changes to his governor’s office staff.

Larry Campbell, Olathe Representative for District 26, will join the Budget Office as Chief Budget Officer. The position will allow the governor’s office to increase its focus on performance-based budgeting. Campbell’s position as K-12 budget chair will be an asset to the Colyer Administration as they work with the legislature to find a workable solution to the education funding issue that will take center stage this session.

Shawn Sullivan, who had served as Budget Director, has been named Chief Operating Officer, where he will handle complex issues that touch multiple agencies, such as Medicaid eligibility.

Phil Whitmer is leaving the Office of Information Technology and Donna Shelite will step in as as Interim Chief Information Technology Officer.

Other changes include:

KDHE

Jeff Anderson will serve as Acting Secretary after the departure of Susan Mosier*

Jon Hamdorf will serve as Medicaid Director. He had served as interim Medicaid Director since the departure of Michael Randol.

Greg Lakin has been named Chief Medical Officer.*

John Mitchell, Director of Environment, is leaving the agency

Leo Henning will serve as the Interim Director of Environment

DCF

Acting Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel has replaced former Secretary Phyllis Gilmore*

Kathe Decker will replace former Chief of Staff, Jeff Kahrs

Susan Gile is now serving as Deputy Secretary for Family Services

David Kurt is now serving as East Regional Director

Patricia Long will serve as Prevention and Protection Services Director

Commerce

Interim Secretary Nick Jordan will depart the agency

Bob North will serve as Interim Secretary

Stan Alrech, Executive Director of Workforce and Innovation is leaving the agency

Diane DeBacker is now Executive Director for Business and Education Innovation*

*Previously announced

Governor’s Office Staffing Changes

In addition to the above changes, Governor Colyer’s office also outlined changes to the structure and makeup of his senior staff.

Karla Werth joins the Governor’s office as Director of Constituent Services. Karla previous served in that role for the Graves Administration.

Kendall Marr, who joined Colyer’s office as communications director in September, will now serve as chief communications officer. In the new role, Marr will take on increased responsibilities in coordinating and managing state agency communications staff.

Andrew Wiens will serve as Chief Policy Officer. He replaced Brandon Smith.

David Soffer also will join the governor’s office as special assistant to the governor. Peter Barstad will join as policy analyst. Mary Sabatini has been brought on as assistant to the chief of staff.

Governor’s Office Senior Staff

Jon Hummell- Chief of Staff

Brant Laue- Chief Counsel

Andrew Wiens- Chief Policy Officer

Tim Shallenburger- Legislative Affairs Director

Kendall Marr- Chief Communications Officer

Kara Fulmer- Press Secretary

Clay Barker- Special Assistant to the Governor

Karla Werth- Director of Constituent Services