KBI investigating fatal Kansas shooting

WABAUNSEE COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting death that occurred Thursday night in Alma, Kan.

Just after 11:30p.m. Thursday, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a domestic incident at 117 W. 11th St. in Alma.

The responding sheriff’s deputy discovered a man who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. Also responding to the scene were the Alma City Marshal and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

EMS transported the injured man to the Wamego Community Hospital, where he died. He has since been identified as 36-year-old Chad Thomas-Buckbee. Thomas-Buckbee lived at the residence in Alma.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance in the case Friday morning

Preliminary information indicates that subjects at the residence were involved in a confrontation that became violent. There is no indication of any threat to the public as a result of this incident. An autopsy will be conducted.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.