Friday Statewide Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Andover 77, Salina South 47
Andover Central 64, Goddard 48
Arkansas City 68, Maize South 54
Augusta 53, Wichita Collegiate 41
Barstow, Mo. 86, Heritage Christian 40
Blue Valley 59, St. Thomas Aquinas 50
Burrton 51, Pratt Skyline 45
BV Northwest 67, BV Southwest 18
Caldwell 54, West Elk 43, OT
Caney Valley 78, Humboldt 61
Central Plains 43, St. John 32
Chaparral 64, Douglass 57
Cheney 64, Wichita Independent 29
Clifton-Clyde 72, Wetmore 48
Derby 72, Maize 63
Dighton 54, Ingalls 50
Doniphan West 54, BV Randolph 39
El Dorado 46, Wellington 39
Ellis 58, Stockton 31
Ellsworth 56, Beloit 55
Emporia 71, Topeka West 52
Flinthills 59, Argonia 58
Frontenac 75, El Dorado 47
Garden Plain 70, Medicine Lodge 52
Goddard-Eisenhower 66, Valley Center 42
Great Bend 53, Liberal 43
Halstead 61, Larned 49
Hanover 50, Frankfort 29
Hays 83, Dodge City 63
Hays-TMP-Marian 69, Norton 29
Hesston 72, Smoky Valley 70
Hoisington 58, Nickerson 52
Hoxie 81, St. Francis 57
Iola 63, Burlington 43
Jefferson North 76, Horton 51
Junction City 70, Highland Park 62
KC Piper 67, Tonganoxie 53
KC Wyandotte 78, Atchison 49
Lakeside 56, Rock Hills 43
Lawrence Free State 53, SM East 51
Macksville 59, Victoria 30
Maranatha Academy 74, Pleasant Ridge 52
Marysville 65, Abilene 60
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 48, Jackson Heights 47
Meade 52, Otis-Bison 39
Mill Valley 52, St. James Academy 41
Moscow 63, Minneola 39
Nemaha Central 43, Holton 40
Olathe South 64, Gardner-Edgerton 32
Osage City 49, Wamego 47
Osborne 68, Natoma 35
Oskaloosa 44, Valley Falls 35
Paola 67, Baldwin 51
Parsons 77, Labette County 64
Perry-Lecompton 56, Royal Valley 40
Phillipsburg 63, Trego 26
Pike Valley 70, Lincoln 35
Pittsburg 71, Independence 56
Pleasanton 66, Altoona-Midway 22
Republic County 45, Russell 35
Rossville 53, Wabaunsee 51
Sabetha 64, Atchison County 15
Salina Central 52, Hutchinson 41
Salina Sacred Heart 64, Minneapolis 29
Santa Fe Trail 62, Prairie View 54
Sedan 51, Oxford 34
Sedgwick 62, Ell-Saline 48
Smith Center 55, Hill City 29
South Barber 55, Stafford 38
Southeast Saline 56, Chapman 50
Southwestern Hts. 61, Stanton County 49
Sterling 95, Marion 69
Sylvan-Lucas 60, Thunder Ridge 37
Topeka 82, Shawnee Heights 55
Troy 69, Linn 63
Washburn Rural 51, Topeka Seaman 47
Wellsville 74, Osawatomie 63
Wichita Bishop Carroll 57, Wichita Northwest 52
Wichita Heights 80, Wichita West 36
Wichita South 56, Wichita North 41
Winfield 56, Clearwater 42
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Andale 61, Buhler 37
Argonia 65, Flinthills 49
Arkansas City 57, Maize South 53
Atchison 57, KC Wyandotte 10
Attica 55, Fairfield 39
Augusta 50, Wichita Collegiate 27
Baldwin 63, Paola 44
Barstow, Mo. 45, Heritage Christian 9
Baxter Springs 37, Pittsburg Colgan 33
Beloit 53, Ellsworth 46
Bennington 44, Remington 37
Bonner Springs 51, KC Turner 29
Burlington 41, Iola 24
BV West 55, BV North 46
Cedar Vale/Dexter 54, South Haven 50
Central Plains 67, St. John 29
Centralia 55, Onaga 17
Chapman 45, Southeast Saline 23
Cheney 48, Wichita Independent 36
Clay Center 51, Council Grove 44
Clifton-Clyde 47, Wetmore 41
Columbus 71, Girard 70, 2OT
Conway Springs 51, Wichita Trinity 29
Crest 33, Chetopa 31
Derby 43, Maize 38
Doniphan West 50, BV Randolph 47
Douglass 36, Chaparral 34
Elyria Christian 46, Canton-Galva 35
Emporia 38, Topeka West 30
Fort Scott 55, Chanute 50
Fredonia 46, Cherryvale 32
Garden Plain 50, Medicine Lodge 16
Gardner-Edgerton 43, Olathe South 40
Goddard 63, Andover Central 56
Goessel 71, Centre 36
Greeley County 30, Oberlin-Decatur 22
Halstead 34, Larned 20
Hanover 56, Frankfort 40
Haven 60, Ellinwood 13
Hays 50, Dodge City 47
Hays-TMP-Marian 54, Norton 42
Hesston 60, Smoky Valley 34
Highland Park 69, Junction City 51
Hill City 62, Smith Center 30
Hodgeman County 53, Bucklin 51
Hugoton 71, Goodland 50
Humboldt 51, Caney Valley 42
Jefferson North 44, Horton 33
Kingman 49, Lyons 23
La Crosse 55, Ness City 29
Labette County 78, Parsons 59
Lansing 62, KC Bishop Ward 23
Lawrence 50, Olathe North 26
Lawrence Free State 55, SM East 42
Liberal 57, Great Bend 38
Linn 52, Troy 26
Little River 44, Wakefield 17
Manhattan 67, Topeka Hayden 37
Marysville 47, Abilene 32
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 51, Jackson Heights 43
Meade 54, Otis-Bison 41
Minneapolis 54, Salina Sacred Heart 32
Minneola 58, Moscow 31
Moundridge 60, Hutchinson Trinity 48
Nemaha Central 53, Holton 44
Newton 63, Wichita Campus 35
Nickerson 46, Hoisington 39
Osborne 41, Natoma 33
Pike Valley 37, Lincoln 30
Pittsburg 41, Independence 35
Pleasant Ridge 60, Maranatha Academy 42
Pratt 33, Hillsboro 30
Pratt Skyline 40, Burrton 29
Pretty Prairie 44, Hutchinson Central Christian 38
Riverside 50, Hiawatha 29
Rock Creek 44, Riley County 40
Royal Valley 55, Perry-Lecompton 17
Russell 55, Republic County 32
Sabetha 44, Atchison County 31
Salina Central 49, Hutchinson 29
Salina South 60, Andover 52
Santa Fe Trail 55, Prairie View 43
Scott City 38, Colby 30
Sedan 53, Oxford 22
Sedgwick 54, Ell-Saline 30
SM Northwest 46, SM South 30
South Barber 57, Stafford 31
South Central 85, Fowler 23
South Gray 57, Pawnee Heights 23
Southeast 41, Uniontown 34
Spearville 59, Kinsley 51
Spring Hill 50, DeSoto 36
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 60, Wilson 50
St. Thomas Aquinas 55, Blue Valley 34
Sterling 65, Marion 52
Stockton 62, Ellis 30
Topeka 46, Shawnee Heights 32
Trego 55, Phillipsburg 28
Ulysses 51, Holcomb 34
Valley Center 51, Goddard-Eisenhower 36
Valley Falls 55, Oskaloosa 46
Valley Heights 67, Mission Valley 49
Victoria 53, Macksville 31
Wabaunsee 43, Rossville 32
Wamego 58, Osage City 27
Washburn Rural 51, Topeka Seaman 41
Waverly 53, Southern Coffey 24
Wellington 62, El Dorado 31
Wellsville 82, Osawatomie 35
West Elk 38, Caldwell 36
Wichita Bishop Carroll 52, Wichita Northwest 37
Wichita East 55, Wichita Southeast 52
Wichita South 60, Wichita North 12
Winfield 34, Clearwater 20
Western Kansas Liberty League Tournament
Seventh Place
Logan 49, Palco 20