Extension estate planning workshops for families

written by: Linda Beech, Cottonwood District Extension Agent, Family and Consumer Sciences

Planning for the future is vital for families who want to preserve assets for the next generation. Learning about the estate planning process and taking steps now can help to keep those hard-earned assets in the family that worked so hard to attain them.

K-State Research and Extension will offer two regional workshops in February on “Preserving the Family with Estate Planning” to aid families in beginning the process of transitioning from one generation to another. An attorney and K-State experts will cover a range of topics including getting started in estate planning, estate planning basics, and farm or small business succession planning.

The workshops will be held in Phillipsburg on Thursday, February 22 at the Phillips County Fair Building and in Great Bend on Monday, February 26 at the Burnside Room of the Great Bend Recreation Commission. Workshop hours in both locations are 5:30 to 9:00 p.m.

The cost for the workshop is $20 per person, due by February 16th, and includes a meal and program handouts. Additional family members can attend for $15 each if registered together at the same time. Meal and materials cannot be guaranteed for late (after 2/16) or walk-in registrations.

Extension agent Anna Schremmer will open the program with introductory information on “Getting Started in Estate Planning.” Schremmer’s powerful presentation will motivate attendees to begin the estate planning discussion and give a better understanding of how to identify and accomplish estate planning goals.

Kansas Farm Bureau attorney Wendee Gray will discuss “Estate Planning Basics” as it relates to planning for death or incapacitation, protection of assets and distribution of property. Gray is Assistant General Counsel and Director of the Legal Foundation at Kansas Farm Bureau.

KSU Extension Agricultural Economists Mark Wood (in Phillipsburg) or Bryan Manny (in Great Bend) will close the program with economic, financial and compatability issues surrounding succession planning for a farm or small business. Typical estate planning goals, legal entity structure and general planning considerations will be identified.

The “Preserving the Family with Estate Planning” registration brochure and more information is available at Extension offices throughout northwest Kansas. To see a complete brochure and to register and pay online, go to www.northwest.ksu.edu under Events.

It’s never to early or too late to establish an estate plan, and you don’t need to be wealthy to benefit from good planning. Join us for this informative program from K-State Research and Extension to learn more. For questions, contact the Cottonwood Extension District offices in Hays- 785-628-9430 or Great Bend- 620-793-1910