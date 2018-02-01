Police: Kansas couple jailed after chase, crash

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating 2 suspects on multiple charges after a chase and crash.

On Wednesday, police arrested Holly Kathleen Boase, 30, and John Charles Boase Jr. 41, both of Emporia on multiple allegations including Fleeing and Eluding LEO, Damage to Property / Motor Vehicle Accident from Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving and Theft against both, according to police.

Boase Jr. was also arrested on suspicion of No Proof of Insurance and Driving while License was Suspended plus a warrant from Chase County for an alleged Probation violation and a warrant from Saline County charging Failure to Appear.

Holly was also arrested on a Chase County warrant alleging Probation Violation, a Salina Municipal Court warrant alleging Probation Violation, and McPherson District Court warrant charging Failure to Appear.

Both are being held in Geary County.