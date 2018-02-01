Police ask for help to locate Kan. pickup driver that hit 5-year-old

FORD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit and run accident and asking the public for help to find a vehicle and driver.

Just before 2p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of 311 Kirk Street in Dodge City for a hit and run incident involving a 5-year-old child who ran across the road and was struck by a westbound red pickup that did not stop, according to Police Chief Drew Francis.

The child was transported to the hospital and flown out due to a head injury and a broken leg.

Police are investigating several leads, according to Francis.

“We are still looking to identify the vehicle and driver but we need the community’s help. If you have any information or potential video covering this area or the area surrounding that may have captured this red pickup truck entering or leaving the area during this approximate time frame and have not already been contacted by the police, please contact us so we can review the footage.”