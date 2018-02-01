KHP: 2 hospitalized after chase, crash in stolen pickup

DICKINSON COUNTY — Two people were injured and another arrested after an accident during a chase in just before 10a.m. Thursday in Dickinson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford F150 driven by Mathdaniel Joe Louis Squirrel, 21, Wichita, was traveling on Jeep Road five miles south of Interstate 70 fleeing from law enforcement.

The pickup left the roadway, traveled into a field, became airborne after striking a terrace and rolled to a stop.

Squirrel and a passenger Najah Yasmeen Martin, 17, Topeka were transported to Geary Community Hospital.

Another passenger Bradlee Marshal Ross, 21, Topeka was not injured and taken into custody by Geary County Deputies.

Squirrel and Martin were not wearing seat belts and the chase involved a stolen pickup according to the KHP.