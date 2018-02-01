Great Bend–Juanita E. Weathers, 85, passed away Wednesday January 31, 2018 at Almost Home in Great Bend. She was born May 10, 1932, in rural Otis the daughter of William and Tracy (Hejny) Richter.

She graduated from Otis high School. Juanita was united in marriage to Leroy Weathers on September 22, 1957 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Great Bend. She has been a Great Bend resident since 1957, coming from Otis. Juanita was a homemaker, an active member of the Congregational Church and received numerous awards in the Boy Scouts of America.

Survivors include husband Leroy of the home; sons Ron Weathers and his wife Lisa of Red River, NM, Terry Weathers and his wife Sara of Hutchinson; brother Melvin Richter of Great Bend; grandchildren Kris Weathers and companion Crystal Glenn, Korbin Weathers all of Macksville, Emily Reed and husband Tyler of Great Bend, Erin Givens and husband Kassidy of Hutchinson, and Michaela Weathers of Red River, NM; six great grandchildren Nicholas, Mason, Payton, Hunter, Dallas and John. She was preceded in death by brother Harry Richter.

Visitation will be 1:00 to 9:00 pm with family present to greet friends 6:00 -7:30 pm, Sunday, February 4, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:30 am Monday February 5, 2018 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Great Bend, with Pastor Michael Munz officiating. Interment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery.

Memorials has been established with the First Congregational Church of Christ or Almost Home, Inc., in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

