Great Bend Hike & Bike Trail to close for repairs

The City of Great Bend is announcing the temporary closure of a section of the Great Bend Hike and Bike Trail. The section of trail between Washington and 10th Street on top of the flood control levy will be closed for repairs starting Monday, February 5 to Monday, February 19.

Venture Corporation will be doing the maintenance and dates will be weather permitting and efforts will be made to open the trail back up as soon as possible.

During the trail closure, interested parties can utilize the Be Well Barton County Bike Routes; a map is attached or can be found at bartoncounty.org.

City Attorney Bob Suelter stated, “Several biking groups and interested individuals have been requesting such repairs. The hike and bike path is an important element in our community to help provide safe and clear physical activity opportunities.”

For more information or further questions please contact City Hall at 620-793-4111.