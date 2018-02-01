GBRC Middle School Dance

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be sponsoring a Middle School Dance. The dance will be held on Friday, February 2, at the Great Bend Activity Center located at 2715 18th from 7:00 – 9:00 pm for all Great Bend Middle school students. Admission is $5 per student at the door.

Students need to show their GBMS student ID cards when entering the dance. No hats will be allowed in the dance. Pizza will be available for $1.00 per slice. Popcorn and water will be provided.

The dance will be supervised by staff from the 20th Judicial District Juvenile Services and Great Bend Recreation Commission staff.

For more information stop by our office at 1214 Stone or contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrec.net.