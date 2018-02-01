Friday Weather

Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north after midnight.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.