Friday Weather

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.