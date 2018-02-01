Eagle Radio and Hull Broadcasting PBP Schedule

Fri 2/2
5:45PM KHOK – High School Basketball – Nickerson @ Hoisington
5:45PM KBGL – High School Basketball – Halstead @ Larned
5:45PM B104 – High School Basketball – Great Bend @ Liberal
Sat 2/3
10:30AM KBGL – College Basketball – Oklahoma State @ Kansas
1:50PM B104 – College Basketball – Barton @ Allen County (DH)
7:00PM 1590/97.7FM – NBA – Houston Rockets @ Cleveland Cavaliers
Sun 2/4
12:30PM 1590/97.7FM – NBA – Los Angeles Lakers @ Oklahoma City Thunder
Mon 2/5
6:00PM KBGL – KU Basketball Hawk Talk
Tue 2/6
5:45PM KHOK – High School Basketball – Larned @ Hoisington
5:45PM B104 – High School Basketball – Larned @ Hoisington
5:45PM 1590/97.7 FM – High School Basketball – Great Bend @ McPherson
7:30PM KBGL – College Basketball – TCU @ Kansas
Wed 2/7
5:30PM B104 – College Basketball – Independence @ Barton (DH)
Fri 2/9
5:45PM KHOK – High School Basketball – Hoisington @ Halstead
5:45PM KBGL – High School Basketball – Larned @ Hesston
5:45PM B104 – High School Basketball – Great Bend @ Garden City
Sat 2/10
12:30PM KBGL – College Basketball – Kansas @ Baylor
12:50PM B104 – College Basketball – Barton @ Dodge City (DH)
7:00PM 1590/97.7 FM – NBA Basketball – San Antonio Spurs @ Golden State Warriors
Sun 2/11
2:00PM 1590/97.7 FM – NBA Basketball – Cleveland Cavaliers @ Boston Celtics
Tue 2/13
7:30PM 1590/97.7 FM – College Basketball – Michigan State @ Minnesota