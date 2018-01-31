Waterline replacement project shifts over to Stone Street

The City of Great Bend Administration and Engineering Department would like the public to be aware of the next phase for the waterline project. This week the water main replacement has started on Stone Street between Broadway to 10th Street.

Construction will continue on Stone Street for approximately a month. This project will take place in phases with advance notifications to business & home owners adjacent to the project. Typical construction hours are Monday through Friday 7 am to 5 pm.

Due to the nature of the work, changes to traffic patterns should be expected. Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution when traveling in the area of construction and to be aware of workers in the work zone. On-street parking in and near the immediate work area will be temporarily closed as needed.

Project Engineer Josh Golka said PEC and APAC will work with property owners and notify them of service interruptions at least 48 hours in advance, with a goal of downtime being limited to periods less than 4 hours.