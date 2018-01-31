Watch: Republican Jeff Colyer sworn in as Kansas’ new governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on Kansas swearing in a new governor (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Republican Jeff Colyer has been sworn in as the new Kansas governor.

Colyer took the oath of office Wednesday in a Statehouse ceremony after former GOP Gov. Sam Brownback resigned.

Brownback stepped down to become U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. Colyer was Brownback’s lieutenant governor for seven years.

The 57-year-old Colyer was the state’s longest-serving lieutenant governor.

He is facing a skeptical, Republican-controlled Legislature that is deeply divided over a court mandate to increase spending on public schools.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in October that funding for public schools remains constitutionally inadequate. Brownback proposed phasing in a $513 million increase over five years and relying on growth in state revenues to pay for it.

___

11:40 a.m.

Kansas Democrats aren’t waiting until incoming Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer takes office to launch a website criticizing him.

The state Democratic Party unveiled its website Wednesday ahead of Colyer’s swearing-in. The site ties Colyer to the policies of departing GOP Gov. Sam Brownback and is www.BrownbackClone.com .

Colyer has served as Brownback’s lieutenant governor for seven years. Brownback is stepping down as governor to become U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

Brownback’s popularity waned after his 2014 re-election because of the persistent state budget problems that followed aggressive income tax cuts that Brownback championed in 2012 and 2013. Legislators rolled back most of the tax cuts last year.

Colyer was Brownback’s running mate in 2010 and 2014. He is running for a full, four-year term as governor this year.