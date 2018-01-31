Thursday Weather

Thursday
A slight chance of flurries before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. North northeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 41.