Rep. Marshall aboard train traveling to GOP retreat that crashed; 1 dead

CHARLOTTESVILLE VIRGINIA — A special, chartered Amtrak train taking GOP members of Congress to a planning retreat crashed Wednesday morning. Kansas congressman Roger Marshall is on the train.

We are on our way to our annual GOP retreat, the train carrying members and spouses hit something. Laina and I are ok, I am helping those that are injured, I will have Laina keep you updated as I know more. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 31, 2018

Marshall reported in a text message that he had done CPR, etc. “One person gone and another has a chance.”

The train originated in Washington came into contact with a vehicle that was on the tracks at 11:20a.m. in Crozet, Virgina, according to Kimberly Wood with Amtrak media relations. There are no reported injuries to passengers or crew members. The accident is under investigation, according to Woods.

Franki and I are ok after this morning’s train accident. Our prayers go out to everyone who is injured. We are very grateful for all those who rushed to help. — Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) January 31, 2018

I am on the Amtrak train in WV that was involved in an accident, Susan and I are OK — praying for those injured. — Rep. Ron Estes (@RepRonEstes) January 31, 2018

.@maryaliceparks Front of the train heading to the Greenbrier pic.twitter.com/QGUxUbo8m7 — Jeff Denham (@RepJeffDenham) January 31, 2018