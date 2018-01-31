Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Rep. Marshall aboard train traveling to GOP retreat that crashed; 1 dead

by

Crash scene in Virginia-photo courtesy Rep. Roger Marshall

CHARLOTTESVILLE VIRGINIA — A special, chartered Amtrak train taking GOP members of Congress to a planning retreat crashed Wednesday morning. Kansas congressman Roger Marshall is on the train.

 

Marshall reported in a text message that he had done CPR, etc. “One person gone and another has a chance.”

The train  originated in Washington came into contact with a vehicle that was on the tracks at 11:20a.m. in Crozet, Virgina, according to Kimberly Wood with Amtrak media relations. There are no reported injuries to passengers or crew members.  The accident is under investigation, according to Woods.

 

 

 

 