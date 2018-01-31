Police investigate 2 more reports of alleged rape in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two additional cases of alleged rape in Manhattan and the Riley County.

On Tuesday, officers filed a report for rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery of a 31-year-old woman in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department Activity report. The victim reported she knew the suspect.

On Monday, a 21-year-old woman reported rape by a known male suspect, according to the RCPD.

In July, Riley County authorities said the number of rapes reported in Manhattan and surrounding areas had doubled during the first quarter of the year compared with the same time in 2017.

Sixteen rapes were reported in the first quarter of 2017, up from eight in the same period in 2016.