Ness County sheriff remains jailed for alleged bond violation

FORD COUNTY — Ness County Sheriff Bryan Whipple is still in custody Wednesday, according to the Ford County Sheriff office records.

Whipple, 47, was arrested Monday for alleged violations of the terms and condition of his bond, according to Ness County Attorney Kevin Salzman.

Whipple contacted a person associated with his initial case, according to Melissa Underwood with the KBI.

Authorities arrested Whipple December 21, for alleged perjury, making false information, criminal distribution of firearms to a felon, and official misconduct. There are no additional charges against the sheriff, according to Salzman.

The alleged crimes are suspected to have occurred over the past four years. The voters of Ness County elected Whipple to serve as sheriff in 2000.