Kansas woman jailed on drug and weapons charges

TOPEKA— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges.

On Tuesday, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 900 Block of SE Highland Avenue, according to Lt. Colleen Stuart.

Officers located and confiscated Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and two handguns.

Police also arrested 35-year-old Jessica L Albright. She was transported to the Department of Corrections on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a firearm.