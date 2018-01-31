KanEquip Ellsworth looking for Full Tie Parts Specialist

KanEquip is a leader in the agriculture and light industrial equipment industries serving
primarily agriculture producers as well as government contractors.
KanEquip Ellsworth is looking for a Fulltime parts specialist
The Parts specialist is responsible for serving the parts needs of both customers at KanEquip
parts counters, as well as Service Technicians for their repair needs. The counter sales require
good salesmanship and customer service skills. Excellent people skills and efficient parts lookup
and retrieval are required for both groups.
- Experience in parts operations and sales, preferably at a dealership.
- Excellent retail sales and customer relationship skills
- Good knowledge of sales techniques and methodologies; knowledge of retail pricing principles and discounting.
- Working knowledge of retail merchandising, as well as parts storage and warehouse store methods preferred
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills with individuals at all levels of the organization
- Expertise with computer systems, including MS office and internet-based applications
- Ability to work extended hours during the week and on weekends
- Ability to travel to company meetings and training events as needed
- Acceptable Motor Vehicle status, with current driver’s license, and ability to operate motor vehicle
Apply online at www.kanequip.com
Benefits package available
For questions, call 785-472- 3114