JANUARY 31, 2018

FOR SALE: LARGE GREEN HOUSE 24’X28′ W/10 GROWING BEDS/STORAGE SPACE & MORE, 42″ RIDING MOWER (NEEDS BATTERY) 785-731-1127

WANTED: OLD PAY PHONE COMPLETE. OLD GAS PUMP DOORS OR GAS PUMP COMPLETE. 786-1645

FOR SALE: INTERNATIONAL 10 STAR FURNACE 44,000 BTU, 2 WINDOW AIR CONDITIONERS, 40 GALLON HOT WATER HEATER. 797-1004

FOR SALE: POOL TABLE W/SLATE TOP, COMMODE, RABBIT CAGE. 786-6965

FOR SALE: SMALL SOFA, 2 LADIES BIKES. 792-2388

FOR SALE: 1999 CHEVY Z71 4WD/V8/RED/GOOD TIRES. 61-9098

FOR SALE: 2 10KW DIESEL GENERATORS. 793-2218

FOR SALE: CHROME GRILL GUARDS FOR A FORD/CHEVY. 793-0438

WANTED: BABY CALF. 923-5432

FOR SALE: 1952 JOHN DEERE MODEL M TRACTOR 785-650-1707

FOR SALE: 2003 ARCTIC CAT 250 4 WHEELER. 785-445-5056

FOR SALE: SMALL ACREAGE FARM EQUIPMENT (HAY RAKE, CULTIVATORS, ODDS & ENDS). WANTED: 1950’FORD PICKUP FOR RESTORATION. 285-5152

FOR SALE: FLAT BED TRAILER, BOX TRAILER. 639-2038

FOR SALE: 1997 CHEVY 3/4 TON PU 4WD/EXT CAB, 2003 CHEVY TAHOE 4WD/LEATHER. WANTED: CHEVY S10 80’S OR 90’S 617-8267

WANTED: HOG PANELS, FENCING, T-POST, WATER HOSES. 282-4715

WANTED: 350 VORTEK CHEVY ENGINE 1996/2000 388-1864

FOR SALE: HOMEMADE MONKEY DOLLS, WOMEN’S BLACK SHOES 6-1/2. 923-1006

WANTED: YELLOW LAB PUPPY OR A GERMAN SHEPARD PUPPY. 388-7526

FOR SALE: PORTABLE DISHWASHER, FREEZER, LAWNMOWER. 785-445-8614

FOR SALE: 3 VOLUME LECTIONARY STORY BIBLE. 285-6266

FOR SALE: 2 CHEST OF DRAWERS W/DEEP DRAWERS, ANTIQUE SEWING MACHINE. 617-5136

FOR SALE: CARNIVAL AIRPLANE, MODEL OF A 727 JET AIRLINER, TEXACO MODEL AIRPLANES, 1993 JEEP SAHARA. 793-0979

FOR SALE: MAYTAG REFRIGERATOR W/WATER/ICE, 46″ SONY TV. 257-8471

FOR SALE: BABY CALVES, 2 500 GALLON PROPANE TANKS, FEED BALES. 786-9698

FOR SALE: 24′ FIFTH WHEEL DOVE TAIL TRAILER W/2 AXLES $2500.00, 8′ PICKUP TRAILER $300.00 AN EXERCISE BIKE $40.00 AND A SOLOFLEX EXERCISE MACHINE FOR $250.00. FOR DETAILS PLEASE CALL: 620-285-1722

