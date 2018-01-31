Hometown flavor at Dillons grand re-opening in Great Bend

The Great Bend Dillons Store opened in 1981, renovations occurred in 2001 to the 10th Street store, and Wednesday the store celebrated an additional $3.2 million worth of renovations.

A large crowd packed into the entrance of Dillons for the grand re-opening to the store that received a new meat department, dairy and freezer doors, updated deli and bakery, pharmacy, and the addition of a Starbucks Coffee kiosk near the main entrance.

Colleen Juergenson, President of Kroger’s Dillons Stores Division, says the employees went through a lot, cramming roughly six months of renovation in three months.

Juergensen is from Great Bend and started working at Dillons in 1981 in the bakery. She started at the “Little” Dillons on Main Street and worked there for a decade. Juergensen has spent over 35 years with the company making stops in Garden City, Topeka, and Hutchinson before eventually becoming the president in 2016.

The grand re-opening also included Dillons pledges to United Way of Central Kansas worth $15,500. Dillons also donated $500 to the D.A.R.E program through the Great Bend Police Department and $500 to the Great Bend Social and Charities Funds through the Great Bend Fire Department.

There are 68 Dillons Stores in Kansas, with Kroger’s headquarters in Hutchinson.