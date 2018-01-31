2 from Mexico arrested on I-70 with $1.3M worth of Fentanyl

DICKINSON COUNTY—Deputies of the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop Monday on I-70 east of Abilene. During the traffic stop, deputies gained consent to search a 2011 Nissan passenger car with Mexico tags. according to a media release.

During the search of the car, deputies located a kilogram (2.5 pounds) of pure Fentanyl . The two people in the car were then taken into custody.

27-year-old Victor Hugo Fimbres Pesqueir and 32-year-old Diana Aracely Manjarrez Beltran both of Mexico was arrested for possession with intent to distribute an opiate (fentanyl), possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.

The estimated street value of the seized Fentanyl is $1.3 million dollars.

According to the release the case is ongoing and further arrest are possible.