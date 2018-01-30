Wounded Kan. 9-year-old was directly in cop’s line of fire, lawyer says

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An attorney for the family of a 9-year-old girl injured when a Wichita police officer shot at her dog described the situation as “extremely dangerous.”

Charley O’Hara viewed body camera video Monday. He says the girl was so directly in the line of fire that the flashlight shining from above the officer’s gun barrel illuminated her face before he fired. O’Hara says the girl “thought the officer was shooting directly at her.”

She was wounded by a bullet fragment. The shooting happened in late December after officers responded to a report that her father was threatening to hurt himself. The officer said the dog charged him while inside the house with the girl and her three siblings. The officer has since been fired.